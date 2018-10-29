NEW HAVEN (WFSB) -- On Monday, the FBI hosted an event with the purpose of building bridges between police officers and communities, and Connecticut high schoolers.
Students spent the day at Quinnipiac University with the FBI’s Community, Cops, and Culture event.
“Law enforcement is something I’d like to do. I want to be in the FBI or maybe a civil rights attorney. I’m still not sure yet,” said Xavier Ibrahim, of Derby.
This summer, Ibrahim and others were part of the FBI’s Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy. Monday’s event offered the perfect opportunity for them to see and hear from officers from so many different walks of life and backgrounds.
“Today gives them the opportunity to see what we do and peak some of their interests, their questions, their curiosity,” said Brian Turner, special agent in charge of the FBI New Haven Division.
Open to the public, the event is about building bonds and strengthening relationships between law enforcement and different ethnic communities.
The FBI recognized a husband and wife team from the New Haven Police Dept. who, along with a Yale officer, helped save a woman’s life last summer when she was threatening to jump off the roof of an apartment building.
There were also a number of performances, along with the chance to hear from officers from not only around the state, but who are also originally from a number of different countries.
“We’re looking to hire, everybody is looking to hire. This is the perfect opportunity to come out, and realize there are police officers, troopers who are just like you,” said CT State Police Trooper Kelly Grant.
“That’s one of the main reasons I want to join law enforcement, more diversity, lessen the tensions in certain communities, so we can come together as a community and stop violence, stop the other things going on,” Ibrahim said.
Now in its second year, the FBI said this is something they will continue to do with the hope of building and attracting more students and members of the public each year.
