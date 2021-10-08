WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – West Haven’s mayor said Friday that an investigation is underway into the city’s use of federal CARES Act funds.
Mayor Nancy Rossi said over the past few weeks she has been reviewing many of the city’s CARES Act expenditures and came across several large ones that caused her “great concern.”
Rossi said some expenditures appear to be improper and may be potentially fraudulent.
“As a certified public accountant, it is my ethical and professional responsibility to disclose this issue to our residents, as we move forward with a thorough investigation and audit,” Rossi said in a YouTube video that was posted Friday afternoon.
The FBI was seen at City Hall on Friday.
The city was given $1.2 million from the federal CARES Act in 2020 to address the impact of COVID-19.
“After reviewing the expenditures, I suspect that some of these funds may have been diverted and not used for the purpose for which they were intended, a thought that sickens me,” Rossi said.
Rossi said she has spoken with the city’s independent accounting firm, which agreed that the transactions are suspicious and need further investigation.
She said if the investigation reveals any wrongdoing and fraudulent activity, she will demand anyone involved be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
The city’s CARES Act grant will be audited by two independent accounting firms that will collaborate with law enforcement agencies.
She added that she will be asking the city council for approval and funding for a forensic audit.
You can watch her full video by clicking here.
(1) comment
Make it all public and yes hold whoever accountable. Thank you Mayor.
