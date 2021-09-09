AVON, CT (WFSB) - The FBI is now involved in the search for a missing teen from Avon.
A candlelight vigil happened Wednesday night for 17-year-old Ronan Hernsdorf-Smith.
State police issued a Silver Alert for Hernsdorf-Smith over the weekend.
Troopers said they were last seen on Aug. 30, the first day of school.
Organizers of the vigil said they disappeared after school and believe they are in grave danger. Their family told Avon police that they believe they were lured by someone in Enfield and could have been trafficked to Virginia.
State police described Hernsdorf-Smith as having brown hair and brown eyes. They are 5'10" tall and weigh about 250 pounds.
Students, school staff, police officers, and community members were at a vigil for Ronan Hernsdorf-Smith.
“I just want Ronan home," said Kelly Hernsdorf, the teen's mother. "So, I’d say please come home Ronan. We really love you and miss you.”
Hernsdorf said she last saw her child when they were boarding the bus on the first day of school.
“I checked in with them later on saying ‘how was school today/’ and they said ‘we’re really good haha’ and that was the last I heard," she said.
That was nine days ago.
“We always have dinner together and they weren’t there for dinner," Hernsdorf said. "I knew something was wrong.”
“Ronan is the kind of kid that Kelly always said just doesn’t break rules. Doesn’t smuggle candy into the theater because it’s wrong,” said Carrie Firestone, a family friend.
That was another reason why their family and the Avon community are concerned about the teen's disappearance.
Dozens came out for a vigil at the town gazebo Wednesday night. Tears, hugs, and kind words about the teenager were abundant.
“Ronan is one of the best people I know," said Lex, one of the teen's friends. "They’re a good person and an even better friend. Every day I talked to them felt like a blessing, and now I felt their absence like a hole in my heart.”
Avon police said Ronan took an Uber to Enfield on Aug. 30 and met with a 17-year-old who was listed as missing last month.
The department is working with the FBI, the state human trafficking team, and Enfield police to find them.
“We were able to turn over Ronan’s laptop to the FBI [Wednesday] and they are going to forensically audit the laptop," said Lt. John Smalberger, Avon police. "We’re very hopeful that we’ll really get some useful info off of the laptop.”
Community members have been working too. They've been raising money for the teen's family to hire a private investigator.
As of Thursday morning, more than $25,000 was raised through a GoFundMe page. A link to it can be found here.
“Ronan, wherever you are, I hope you know that we love you," Lex said. "You have a whole community rallying behind you.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Avon police at 860-751-8950.
(2) comments
[thumbdown]who are they? It's one person missing, a female. This is unbelievably ridiculous.
Yes, your reading-comprehension is ridiculous. Great 1st post, may be best of the year.
