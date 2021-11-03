CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) – The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Christian Velez.
Velez is wanted by law enforcement for his alleged role in a series of robberies throughout Connecticut beginning in September 2021, including the car-jacking of a 74-year-old man’s car.
A federal arrest warrant, and multiple state arrest warrants have been issued for Velez.
The complaint charges Velez with a Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Individuals with information concerning this case are encouraged to contact the FBI’s New Haven Field Office at (203) 503-5580, or by submitting a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
