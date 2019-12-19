ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward in the case of missing Ansonia toddler Vanessa Morales.
Police in Ansonia released new details about the ongoing Amber Alert for Vanessa.
In addition to searching for her, police said they are looking for a number of items that her mother, Christine Holloway, used in caring for her daughter, including:
- A Graco car seat with base and possible attached teething keyring
- A multi-colored polka dot comforter
- A heather grey Eddie Bauer First Adventure backpack diaper bag
It’s been nearly three weeks since anyone last saw Vanessa Morales.
RELATED: Police search donation bins, wooded area in connection to Amber Alert
Her mother, Christine Holloway, was found dead by police a few days after Morales was last seen. Her death was labeled a homicide after she was found beaten to death.
RELATED: Police identify mother found dead in home where missing toddler lived
Jose Morales, the father of Vanessa and boyfriend of Christine, faced a judge on Wednesday regarding weapons charges.
RELATED: Father of missing Ansonia toddler faces a judge
He was named a suspect in the toddler’s disappearance and the homicide earlier this week.
RELATED: Father of Ansonia toddler named suspect in Amber Alert, homicide investigation
If anyone locates any of the items mentioned above, they shouldn't be touched and a phone call to Ansonia police should be made.
Anyone with information on Vanessa's whereabouts should call police at 203-735-1885 or the F.B.I. tip line 203-503-5555 or 800-225-5324.
The $10,000 reward will be given to anyone in the community who has Vanessa in their possession and returns her unharmed, or has specific information about where Vanessa is located that leads to her recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.