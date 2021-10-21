HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford man, who is a former AAU basketball coach, is facing sexual assault and drug charges.
Danny Lawhorn, 30, was arrested on state charges back on Oct. 5. He’s now facing federal charges.
It is alleged that Lawhorn, who was the coach for a basketball program that had been registered with the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) from 2018 to 2020, sexually assaulted a minor involved in the program in the spring of 2021.
A press release said the female victim’s family paid Lawhorn $700 and signed a contract for her to play in the program, which they believed to still be part of the AAU.
Lawhorn and his girlfriend served as the minor’s host family and allowed her to live with them in Hartford. Other girls from the program also stayed at the house at times.
“The complaint alleges that in the early morning hours of June 13, 2021, Lawhorn used his cellphone to text the minor a voice message asking her to give him a massage. When the minor went to Lawhorn’s bedroom, he directed her to massage his groin and inner thighs with her hands and, ultimately, sexually assaulted her. Lawhorn was arrested later that morning on related state charges for second degree sexual assault. Prior to his arrest, law enforcement found distribution quantities of crack cocaine in his pocket,” the release said.
The complaint also alleged that two other girls said Lawhorn had repeatedly sexually assaulted them when they played on his AAU team in 2017 and 2019. Both girls, who were under 18 at the time, reported that Lawhorn first asked for a massage before he sexually assaulted them.
On Oct. 5, Hartford police arrested Lawhorn on three counts of second-degree sexual assault charges for assaulting one of the girls.
When he was arrested, officials said Lawhorn had about 300 wax paper sleeves containing a white powder substance that tested positive for fentanyl.
“The federal complaint charges Lawhorn with enticement and attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, which carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of life, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (“crack”) and fentanyl, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years,” the press release said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Hartford police are investigating.
They are also asking for the public's help in identifying other possible victims and witnesses to the alleged sexual enticement.
Anyone with information relative to the ongoing investigation of Lawhorn can call the FBI information line (203) 503-5593 or click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.