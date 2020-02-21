BOLTON, CT (WFSB) - FBI agents seized guns belonging to a man in Bolton who violated a protective order, but it's unclear if they got all of the ones he was supposed to surrender.
The search on Shoddy Mill Road started at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The road was closed for awhile, but was back open by Friday morning.
RELATED: State police search 30 acres for 21 firearms
Michael Gramegna, 42, has been arrested several times on charges such as strangulation, assault and disorderly conduct. As a condition of his release on bond, he was required to surrender all of his registered firearms.
Officials said he didn't.
Troopers said on Friday he has yet to be found and sought the public's help in tracking him down.
In the meantime, investigators have been trying to locate the bulk of the 21 guns.
Friday afternoon, they revealed that they found:
- A Bauer .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a magazine, with four .25 caliber rounds
- A Ruger magazine with ammunition
- A black magazine and box of Remington ammunition
- Two-hundred-and-fifty 12 Gauge Herter’s shotgun shells
- Three .22 caliber ammunition rounds
- Forty-four .22 caliber ammunition rounds
- One large caliber (suspected .50 caliber) ammunition round with belt links
- Twelve .22 caliber rounds were discovered throughout Gramegna’s residence
Fifteen firearms were located off of the property, with one of the recovered firearms being stolen.
Several of the firearms seized thus far were not registered.
Neighbors have been watching as state police, FBI agents and a bomb squad canvassed the 30-acre property.
"I actually feel good about that," said Marianne Stowell, a neighbor. "And having the police around to kind of have a presence has been helpful."
RELATED: K9s find ammunition, guns in Bolton man's home
Earlier this month, troopers said they received information that Gramegna was heading to his home despite an active protective order that prohibits him from returning there or possessing weapons.
State police stopped his car and arrested him.
At that time, they said K9s found thousands of handgun and rifle rounds, large capacity magazines and three long guns, including an assault-style rifle.
Anyone with information about Gramegna's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact state police at 860-465-6500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.