NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The FBI, local police and other leaders are teaming up to combat potential Asian hate crimes.
A news conference is being held on Thursday afternoon in New Haven at 1 p.m., which can be streamed on the Ch. 3 app.
The FBI said it has begun its campaign to raise awareness of unreported and potential Asian American hate crimes in Connecticut.
In collaboration with Attorney General’s Office, US Attorney’s Office, Chief State’s Attorney’s office and the Connecticut State Police the FBI has enlisted the assistance of forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee to help create a Public Service Announcement geared toward members of Asian communities, who often fail to report when they are victimized or witnesses of crimes.
“This unique joint effort will feature members of state and federal law enforcement and the judicial branch speaking in their native Asian dialect encouraging victims and witnesses of hate crimes to report the incidents,” a press release said.
