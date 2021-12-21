NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation wants to make sure people don't fall victim to popular holiday scams.
The FBI scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. in New Haven.
It said it plans to remind viewers about the scams that always pop up during the holiday season and provide tips on how not to fall victim to them.
The FBI said the two most prevalent scams are non-delivery and non-payment crimes.
In a non-delivery scam, a buyer pays for goods or services they find online, but those items are never received. A non-payment scam involves goods or services being shipped, but the seller is never paid.
Other popular scams involve phishing. That's when a victim clicks on an online link that forces them to give up personal information such as names, passwords, and bank account numbers. In some cases, malware is downloaded onto the victim's device and steals that information without them knowing.
The FBI recommended looking up a company's contact information elsewhere and confirming any requests directly through that company.
More tips on avoiding holiday scams can be found on the FBI's website here.
