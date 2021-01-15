(WFSB) -- The FBI in Connecticut continues to monitor any threats that may arise leading up to, and on, Inauguration Day.
It said there have been no specific and substantiated threats to the state Capitol or other governmental buildings in the area at this time.
However, the FBI is asking for the public to notify them about any word of potential violence at any upcoming protest or event.
“We at the FBI continue to remain steadfast in our mission to support and defend the US Constitution from all enemies and protect the American people’s right to free speech, peaceful protest. We are using all of our investigative resources, to include human source information, as well as advanced technical and scientific tools, to prevent violence at our State Capitol during upcoming scheduled protest,” the FBI said.
FBI agents are working with state, local, and Capitol police, federal partners, and the National Guard to ensure the safety of all.
“Between now and the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, we will be maintaining an around the clock heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats to the region,” the FBI said.
FBI officials are urging the public to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or go to tips.fbi.gov to submit tips regarding potential violence at any upcoming protest or event.
Also, if you know of an immediate emergency, call 911.
“Again, we want the residents of Connecticut to rest assured that the FBI along with all of our law enforcement partners are working diligently day and night to prevent violence and protect our citizens,” the FBI said.
