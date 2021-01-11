HARTFORD (WFSB) - An FBI memo is warning people of potential armed protests in all 50 states this weekend.
The alert outlines the possible threats coming from groups connected to last week's riot.
Last week we were able to drive through the capitol's parking lot.
This week-- this is about as far as we can go. There are barricades surrounding the building.
This is just a glimpse of how authorities are getting ready for this weekend's potential violence.
"At this point they can no longer sit on the sidelines and passively let's say monitor social media websites," University of New Haven Nation Security Professor Jeffrey Treistman said. "We’ve moved beyond that right now."
Treistman says local and state officials are now in a critical phase that must be taken seriously.
Today the FBI released a memo warning people about armed protests across the nation, with groups calling for the storming of state buildings.
The bulletin says the protests are being planned from this weekend through inauguration day.
"A lot of these individuals are going to be extremely motivated to build on this momentum that they’ve had now with this reputed success in their eyes perhaps at the capitol," Treistman said.
Governor Ned Lamont says the state is working with federal authorities and various sources to identify any potential threats.
WFSB Law Enforcement Analyst Lt. J. Paul Vance says being ready for a potential protest like this could mean a large show of manpower - aerial support, and specialized equipment.
We reached out to the FBI. A public affairs specialist tells us in part they are focusing on "identifying, investigating and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity."
The statement form the FBI reads, “while our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products, the FBI is supporting our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners with maintaining public safety in the communities we serve. Our efforts are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity. As we do in the normal course of business, we are gathering information to identify any potential threats and are sharing that information with our partners. The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their first amendment rights. Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property."
