MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Crews are responding to burning construction trailers at Silver Sands State Park in Milford, said the Milford Fire Department.
Fire dispatch confirmed that crews are investigating the fires.
Three nearly completed buildings were destroyed by a fire at Silver Sands last week. You can read more about it here.
Channel 3 has a crew on their way to the scene.
We have no word yet when the fire broke out.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
