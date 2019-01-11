GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Four dogs were rescued during a fire at a Groton home on Friday.
The fire started a home on Lestertown Road and has been put out.
The dogs are expected to survive.
Firefighters said wind was an issue for them while fighting the fire.
No injuries were reported.
