HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Two families have been displaced following a fire in Hartford on Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called to Farmington Avenue around 10:15 a.m.
According to an official, fire was showing on the second floor and spread to the third floor due to the windy conditions.
It took crews thirty minutes to get the fire under control.
One person was in the unit at the time of the fire. However, no one was injured.
Farmington Avenue near Gillett Street was closed to traffic.
The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
