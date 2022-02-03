CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – A fire at a home in Cromwell was sparked by a recalled dishwasher, officials said.
The Cromwell Fire Department said the fire broke out around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at a home on Brittany Circle.
Fire officials say smoke and flames were coming from underneath and around the dishwasher.
“Damage was limited to the dishwasher and the surrounding enclosure according to the fire marshal’s office,” officials said.
The Fire Marshal’s office determined a recalled Bosch dishwasher started the fire.
“The dishwashers are part of a nationwide recall due to the power cords overheating and starting a fire,” the department said. “According to the Consumer product Safety Commission there have been dozens of reported fires.”
The fire department says the homeowners didn’t know the dishwasher was recalled.
“It was a good thing that the homeowners were home at the time or it could have been much worse,” the department said.
Information on recalled dishwashers can be found here.
