NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) – Officials are investigating a fire that broke out Sunday morning in Niantic and heavily damaged a garage housing multiple oil trucks, said East Lyme Police Chief Michael Finkelstein.
Chief Finkelstein said the fire was called in to Guys Oil on West Main Street around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The Niantic and Flander’s Fire Departments along with the East Lyme Police Department called a second alarm upon arrival, said police.
According to officials, the Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, multiple Waterford Fire Departments and Waterford Ambulance responded to help put the fire out.
The Office of the East Lyme Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Unit is assisting with the investigation.
