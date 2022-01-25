MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person is dead in a fire in Milford Tuesday evening, fire officials confirmed.
Officials with the Milford Fire Department say they are responding to a fire at a home on East Rutland Road.
An occupant inside the home was found dead, fire officials said.
The Connecticut State Police Fire Marshal is involved with the investigation.
All fire units from Milford are being utilized in the response.
Fire crews and investigators are still on scene.
