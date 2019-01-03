TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Two people were seriously injured during a house fire in Torrington Thursday night.
According to the fire department one victim was out of the house when crews arrived, but sustained serious injuries.
The other victim had to be rescued by firefighters.
Lifestar medical helicopter responded to the scene
Both victims are in critical condition. One of the victims is a male in his 60s and the other is a female in her 20s.
According to the fire chief, one firefighter suffered minor burns when rescuing one of the victims. He is expected to recover.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
