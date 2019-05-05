NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Crews in New Haven are investigating a deadly house fire that broke out early Sunday morning on West Street.
Assistant Chief Orlando Marcano with the New Haven Fire Department said two people were rescued from the building but pronounced dead at the hospital.
Officials say the fire was called in at 3:20 a.m.
The fire department says a total of 16 people were in the building. Three residents jumped from the building. A woman was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious after she jumped from the third floor onto the second floor. The other two residents who jumped were not injured.
Three firefighters were treated for injuries, said Assistant Chief Marcano. One suffered a shoulder burn, one a back burn, and one had elevated blood pressure. They are all expected to recover.
According to the fire department, they are unsure where the fire started, but they say the second floor was heavily involved.
The State Fire Marshal will assist in the investigation.
