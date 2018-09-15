A fire official said one person is dead following a fire at a home in West Haven on Saturday.
Crews said heavy smoke was pouring from the windows of a home at 96 Richards Street when they arrived just after 4 p.m.
West Haven fire officials said an unresponsive man was located in the home and was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.
According to a Fire official, the man was later pronounced dead.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
An initial investigation indicates that the fire started in the basement of the home.
West Haven Fire Captain Jeffrey Testut told Channel 3 the families live on the first and second floors, and a man lives in the basement level of the home, as well.
“We saw a tremendous amount of smoke from the house and called multiple alarms were called, which simply means we get more help to the scene,” described Captain Testut.
Second floor resident, Jeanette Bisson told Channel 3 she and her family were relaxing on the Saturday afternoon when the home began pooling with smoke.
“Just black smoke everywhere,” said Bisson. “We were napping and he was playing a video game and then we just heard a lot of screaming and yelling and saw a lot of dark, black smoke and ran out the house.”
A firefighter shared with Channel 3 an image of the back of the home where the siding melted away, leading to a blackhole where the basement is located.
“You don’t know how much it takes to extract a victim especially from a basement area,” said Fire Marshal Keith Flood.
“The guys did a tremendous job especially getting the victim out to medical treatment and to the hospital.”
The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.
“At work we just said, you know I’m a nurse, and we were just saying what would you do if your house was on fire. What would you grab? First thing I said was my kids and my bag,” recalled Bisson.
“Thankfully we made it out safe and alive and blessed for that definitely.”
The Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause and origin of this fire, but said most of the damage was in the basement.
