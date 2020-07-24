(WFSB) - The Food and Drug Administration is recalling a huge list of hand sanitizer, warning the products may actually be making people sick.
75 brands of hand sanitizer have been added to the recall list by the FDA, because they can be toxic when absorbed or deadly when consumed.
Doctors in Arizona and New Mexico are sounding the alarm after at least ten people died and more than two dozen were hospitalized from drinking contaminated hand sanitizer, hoping to get a buzz.
These products, made in Mexico, claim to contain ethonal, but instead have methonal or wood alcohol, which are toxic ingredients when absorbed in the skin and could be life threatening if consumed, says CBS News Medical Contributor, Dr. David Agus.
"If you have one of the recalled sanitizers, throw it out...When COVID-19 came along, you know, trusted brands went out the window for products in demand like hand sanitizer and we took what we could get, and what you get is a lot of foreign-made hand sanitizers that do not have quality ingredients," explained Dr. Agus.
The FDA wasn't able to say how many bottles of the bad sanitizer were sold, but reports say they were sold at retailers like Costco, Wal-Mart, and CVS.
You can click or tap here to view the full list of hand sanitizer brands that have been recalled.
(1) comment
"Doctors in Arizona and New Mexico are sounding the alarm after at least ten people died and more than two dozen were hospitalized from drinking contaminated hand sanitizer, hoping to get a buzz."
Maybe this is the problem? Don't drink the damned hand sanitizer maybe?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.