(WFSB) – The maker of generic Zantac has issued a voluntary recall of the product sold at several nationwide pharmacies.
Zantac has been in the news since low levels of a chemical that’s been linked to cancer was found in the drug.
Apotex Corporation makes the generic “Ranitidine” tablets sold under that at Walmart and Rite Aid.
The generic Zantac was also sold at Walgreens under the name “Wal-Zan.”
The makers of the brand name drug have not issued a recall.
For more information about the recall, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.