(WFSB) – The FDA approved a booster shot for Moderna, Pfiezer, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the U.S. The FDA is allowing people to mix COVID-19 shots for the booster doses. This means that you will be able to get any of the three booster shots despite what kind of shot you got initially. However, the CDC still needs sign off on the booster shots.
Experts say, there are certain qualifications required before a booster shot can be given. “You have to qualify either by age, being high risk for severe COVID, so people 18-64 who are higher risk, people who have frequent job-related exposure,” says Anthony Santella. Santella is a Professor of Health Administration and Policy at the University of New Haven.
For those who are eligible for the shot, the FDA says people can get whichever booster is available to them. “The NIH did some pretty interesting clinical trials that looked at combining different COVID vaccines in the form of booster vaccines,” says Santella. He continues however, “the safety data showed yes you can in fact have this kind of mix match strategy.”
The FDA says those who got the Johnson and Johnson single shot vaccine should get a second dose at least two months following their first shot. In addition, they approved Moderna and Pfizers boosters for eligible people six months after their first shot. One big difference is that the Moderna booster is still only half the dose that was used for the first two shots.
“In those clinical trials, they found that the risk benefit ratio between how much to give someone but at the same time avoid those crappy side effects that people get sometimes,” says Santella.
Experts say mixing and matching doses for the booster shot could help make the shot more accessible.
The CDC plans to hold a panel tomorrow to finalize official recommendations for who should get boosters when.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.