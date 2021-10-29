FDA approves Pfizer vaccine for 5 - 11 year-olds, awaits CDC recommendation

(WFSB) - Pfizer reached a milestone, the FDA approved its use to vaccinate children between five to 11 years old.
Next, the CDC will issue its recommendations.
If all goes accordingly, if you have a child in this age group, then they could be vaccinated as early as next week.
Parents’ reactions are mixed.
Some parents said "yes, I’ll get my child vaccinated” while others said they’ll play the wait and see game.
Meanwhile, doctors said this move gets us closer to beating the virus.
At a trunk-or-treat hosted by the Urban League of Greater Hartford, some families welcomed the news.
Karin Reed said, “I’m 68. I’m raising my three grandkids. They’re in and out all the time. I want to make sure they’re not going to bring home and I’m gonna go to the hospital. I got to be there for them.”
But for Stephanie Figueroa, who is vaccinated, she’s worried about possible side effects for a son with an underlying health condition.
Stephanie Figueroa said, “I think it’s a matter of more research to be honest. Because again, I’m not going to be like, ‘Hey, let’s vaccinate the children because the government is saying it’s fine.’”
The medical community believes the benefits outweighs the risks based on data.
Dr. Melissa Held is a pediatric infectious disease expert.
She said, “Of course, having higher rates of coverage in our communities are not only going to reduce rates within the community but also provides another layer of protection.”
Dr. Anthony Santella with the University of New Haven said, “Once we’ve gotten past the majority of those five to 11-year-olds being fully vaccinated, then they’re gonna get a lot of the same freedoms that the rest of us benefit from.”
Families that support the approval said the doses will allow kids to be kids again.
Once the CDC gives Pfizer the go-ahead, some key takeaways to remember: this dose is just a third of the amount given to people 12 and up.
The vials will have orange caps to avoid confusion.
Eligible kids will get two shots, three weeks apart.
