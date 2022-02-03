(WFSB) - The FDA may soon authorize the COVID vaccine for children under 5.
Young kids receive more than a dozen doses of other vaccines before kindergarten.
Some people want to know if another vaccine is too much.
Doctors say another vaccine isn’t too much for young children. The COVID vaccine is safe and recommended.
Hartford Healthcare Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Ulysses Wu said, “the simple thing that I should say for parents of children under five, what should they know? It’s safe.”
A 2021 CDC study shows among children, the highest COVID hospitalization rates were children younger than 5.
Doctors say this is one reason why the COVID vaccine is recommended for that age group.
Parent Dawn Salsbury said, “I understand parents’ hesitance. It is kind of scary to give your kids a new vaccine, but I think it’s really important.”
Her 9-year-old son is vaccinated against COVID.
She says if she had a child under five, she’d get them vaccinated too. “It was awesome. We were able to go in and out really quickly, and he did fine, and he went right to wrestling practice afterwards.”
Right now, Pfizer is waiting for the FDA to approve their COVID vaccine for children under 5.
A Yale researcher, Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu, who was a part of the Pfizer trials says they carefully and cautiously assessed the vaccine.
He says it’s safe, even in addition to the other childhood vaccines.
It’s an extra-low dose, just one tenth of the dose given to adults.
Scientists are still trying to figure out whether young children will two shots or three, but the safety of the vaccine is certain.
“It’s always safer to give kids as many vaccines as possible to protect them against infection than leave them out there unprotected,” said Ogbuagu. “Then they will still get the antigenic exposure from the infectious agents that circulate in the community, so the best approach to protecting our kids still remains and always will be vaccination.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.