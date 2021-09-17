HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Booster shots for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are awaiting FDA approval.
Connecticut said it is prepared for a potential roll out.
"We are prepared," said Gov. Ned Lamont. "The supply is there.”
This time there is no shortage of doses.
The FDA is scheduled to meet on Friday to decide if it will approve a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Moderna's data is still being reviewed.
Currently, whether or not they are needed depends on who you ask.
"There is actually a pretty straightforward case to be made for why we should be allowing booster shots at this time, especially for older individuals and people who are more medically vulnerable," said Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore Health commissioner.
"I'm not sure it's going to be required for everybody," said Dr. Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean of Emory University School of Medicine at Grady Health System.
Pfizer is citing data out of Israel that suggests evidence of waning vaccine immunity and significant protection against serious COVID-19 illness.
However, an article published in The Lancet medical journal written by a group of scientists said current evidence does not show a need for a widespread third shot.
Still, hospitals and pharmacies in Connecticut said they have already begun giving boosters to the immunocompromised and others who are at risk.
"We are going to start off, I believe, booster shots for those most at need: Those at folks in the nursing homes. They were were the ones first vaccinated," Lamont said. "We are waiting to the rules on how other other groups get it.”
"We still have quite a few vaccine clinics up and running," said Dr. Arlia of Hartford Healthcare. "All of our acute care hospitals have vaccine clinics, several of our medical practices have vaccine clinics and we are adding more.”
Nearly 2 million immunocompromised Americans have already received a third vaccine dose.
