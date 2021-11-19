WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Any adult who is six months out from their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now eligible to get a boost of protection.

US expands COVID boosters to all adults, final hurdle ahead U.S. regulators on Friday opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government’s campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized both companies' booster shots on Friday, Pfizer and Moderna said. However, a final hurdle from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to be cleared later on Friday.

Those boosters were already being given out at clinics across Connecticut, including at one planned in West Hartford on Friday.

Gov. Ned Lamont encouraged people over the age of 18 to get a booster shot despite federal health officials having yet to sign off on it.

For anyone who was waiting for the FDA's vote of confidence however, the extra dose could offer significant protection in parts of the state where COVID cases are spreading.

The FDA's approval of the Pfizer and Moderna booster doses for all adults came just in time for the holiday season.

Doctors said that's especially important for people who plan to gather with loved ones in parts of the state where COVID-19 cases are high.

Parts of New London County are seeing case spikes, with towns such as Stonington and North Stonington seeing positivity rates over 6 percent, according to the Ledge Light Health District.

Health officials there encouraged everyone to mask up indoors, even fully vaccinated people.

The poses the question: Will the U.S.'s definition of "fully vaccinated' change?

France, Austria and Israel are now requiring extra doses in order for people to renew their fully vaccinated status.

Friday’s clinic at Conard High School in West Hartford runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will offer Moderna boosters along with Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson had its booster approved in October for anyone two months out from their first vaccine.