WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFSB) - The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall for certain bags of Sportmix pet food after reports of at least 28 deaths and eight illnesses in dogs who recently ate the product.
According to the FDA, they found aflatoxin in the food, which is a mold that can grow on corn and other grains used in pet food. In high levels, aflatoxin can cause serious illness or death in pets.
The FDA is alerting pet owners and veterinary professionals about certain Sportmix pet food products manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. that may contain potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin. https://t.co/0RXUELZHxj pic.twitter.com/beEBHik8n4— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) December 31, 2020
Pets who have ingested aflatoxin may have symptoms of sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and/or diarrhea. It some cases it can also lead to liver damage or death.
The recall includes:
- 50-pound bags of Sportmix Energy Plus: Exp 03/02/22 05/L2 , Exp 03/02/22 05/L3, Exp 03/03/22 05/L2
- 44-pound bag Sportmix Energy Plus: Exp 03/02/22 05/L3
- 50-pound bag Sportmix Premium High Energy: Exp 03/03/22 05/L3
- 44-pound bag of Sportmix Premium High Energy: Exp 03/03/22 05/L3
- 31-pound bag of Sportmix Original Cat: Exp 03/03/22 05/L3
- 15-pound bags of Sportmix Original Cat: Exp 03/03/22 05/L2, Exp 03/03/22 05/L3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.