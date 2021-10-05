(WFSB) – The Food and Drug Administration is putting out a warning about potentially dangerous hand sanitizer.
It says not to use "ArtNaturals Scent-Free Hand Sanitizer" because it contains cancer causing ingredients.
Health officials say the company has not responded to requests to issue a recall.
The products were sold nationwide in stores like Target and CVS, and online.
The FDA said it should be disposed of in a hazardous waste container, but not poured down a drain.
For a full list of the dangerous sanitizers, click here.
