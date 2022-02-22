(WFSB) – Several baby powdered formulas are being recalled across the country after four infants fell sick.
The FDA is advising parents to avoid the following brands: Similac, Alimentum and Elecare.
The manufacturer Abbott Nutrition’s has voluntarily recalled these items.
As of Tuesday afternoon according to Connecticut Children’s, there have not been any reported cases in the state.
Many parents are having a difficult time finding alternatives or any kind of formula.
According to the FDA, these powdered infant formulas have been tied to bacterial infections that have affected four babies who were hospitalized.
The FDA is currently investigating and says if you have any of these formulas, check on the bottom of the container and check its code.
If the first two digits of the code are “22” through “37” or if the container contains “K8” “SH” or “Z2” and if the expiration is April 1, 2022 or later do not use it.
Connecticut Children’s Hospital shared some symptoms to look out for if you think your child may have used this formula.
“While the likelihood of parents seeing this specific illness is in their baby is very very low I would just say for parents symptoms of sepsis or meningitis these are bacterial infections in newborns that might show as a baby who is not feeding well, a baby that is not waking well to feed more lethargic, a baby could be more irritable and more difficult to console and the baby could have labored breathing,” said Dr. David Sink, Pediatrician and Neonatologist at Connecticut Children’s.
Connecticut Children’s says there are alternative branded powdered formulas and recommends speaking with your child’s pediatrician about alternatives and to not use homemade formulas.
