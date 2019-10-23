(WFSB) -- There are new warnings from the Food and Drug Administration about breast implants.
The FDA wants manufacturers of breast implants to include serious warnings about cancer and complication risks on the packaging.
In 2017, the FDA linked implants, both silicone and saline, to rare forms of cancer.
The rule is not final yet, as the FDA posted the draft guidance for public discussion on Wednesday.
It's not clear when a decision could be made.
For more information on the announcement, click here.
