HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - February is American Heart Health Month.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in men and women in the United States, according to doctors.
They said every year, one in four deaths is caused by it.
Channel 3 spoke with a cardiologist at Hartford Hospital who said symptoms between men and women can differ.
In men, the symptoms tend to be typical of a heart attack with chest discomfort.
For woman, it's important to be aware that symptoms can be vague.
"There is high expectation for women to be a better worker and that sometimes interferes with taking care of one’s health and seeking help promptly," said Dr. Antonio Fernandez, Hartford Hospital cardiologist.
Doctors recommend getting tested regularly and speaking with them about cholesterol screenings.
"I think the take home message today is to listen to your own body and what is unusual," Fernandez said.
Preventing heart disease can start with a few small steps.
Experts recommend using spices on food instead of salt, cutting out sugary drinks, exercising regularly and speaking with a doctor.
