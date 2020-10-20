GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Two new federal funding opportunities are available to help shellfish farmers and fishermen who are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Ned Lamont and Rep. Joe Courtney plan to highlight the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program during a news conference on Tuesday morning.
It's happening at 10 a.m. at the Noank Aquaculture Co-Op in Groton.
The funding is available through the second round of the program.
Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt and Connecticut Energy and Environmental Protection Deputy Commissioner Mason Trumble will also be on hand for the announcement.
