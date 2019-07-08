WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Environmental advocates and local leaders are taking a look at federal action to deal with a highly dangerous and toxic firefighting chemical that people are exposed to every day.
The PFAS chemical spilled into the Farmington River back in June.
A meeting is set for Monday at 11 a.m. and will be attended by Sen. Richard Blumenthal and stakeholders.
The meeting is happening at the Windsor Boat Ramp.
Blumenthal recently proposed legislation that would set standards for the chemical.
Roughly 40,000 gallons of water and PFAS foam stored at Bradley International Airport leaked into the river.
State officials initially warned people not to eat fish caught in the area, but later said there wasn't a major safety concern.
The issue of PFAS was last seen in Connecticut in Willimantic and Greenwich. The chemical was detected in private drinking water wells.
Environmental advocates and local leaders have been fighting for longterm regulation of PFAS.
They said the chemical is known to cause cancer and have developmental effects in infants.
Blumenthal wants to "set standards for PFAS in drinking water, ban forms of PFAS that are highly toxic and establish guidelines on safe cleanup and disposal.
The U.S. Senate recently passed a number of measures for it.
However, people are exposed to PFAS every day in items such as nonstick cookware, water resistant gear and hiking boots.
According to state experts, it's long term exposure people need to worry about.
