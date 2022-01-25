BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The new federal infrastructure bill is expected to have a significant impact on small businesses.
Gov. Ned Lamont and other state officials are expected to address how the bill aims to help small and minority-owned businesses in the state.
A news conference is set for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at K.A.D.D. Enterprises in Bloomfield.
Lamont will be accompanied by state Department of Revenue Services commissioner Mark Boughton, Rep. John Larson and Sen. Richard Blumenthal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.