HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The federal infrastructure bill negotiated by the Biden Administration will have an impact in Connecticut.
Gov. Ned Lamont and state transportation officials outlined the impact of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act during a news conference in Hartford on Wednesday.
It happened at 10 a.m. at the Construction and General Laborers Local Union No. 230.
The bill was approved last week by a bipartisan vote in the U.S. Senate. It is currently under consideration in the U.S. House of Representatives.
(WFSB) - Connecticut trains, buses, and highways could be getting a major overhaul.
Lamont said it includes billions of dollars in new funding for Connecticut’s roads, bridges, airports, transit, rail systems, ports, and inland waterways.
Other participants in Wednesday's news conference included Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Sen. Chris Murphy, Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti, and representatives of construction workers.
