CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that attempted to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls high school sports in Connecticut.
However, the fight may be far from over.
The attorneys representing the athletes who filed the lawsuit said they plan to appeal even though at this point the federal judge said there is really no conflict to resolve.
Currently, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, or CIAC, which oversees scholastic athletics in Connecticut, allows high school athletes to compete in sports according to their gender identity.
Recently, four athletes filed a lawsuit arguing that the policy is unfair because it allows transgender athletes to have an advantage.
Sunday, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Chatigny decided:
"For reasons discussed below, I conclude that the plaintiffs’ challenge to the CIAC policy is not justiciable at this time and their claims for monetary relief are barred and dismiss the action on this basis without addressing the other grounds raised in the joint motion."
Chatigny tossed the lawsuit and claimed there was no conflict to resolve because the two transgender athletes involved graduated and the plaintiffs were not able to identify any other female transgender athletes.
The CIAC told Channel 3 Sunday night that it thinks the judge made the correct decision. It wrote “the CIAC is pleased with the court's decision and will provide further comment after it has had an opportunity to review the ruling with its legal counsel.”
However, some of the athletes who initially filed the lawsuit are not pleased about the decision.
The organization representing the plaintiffs, The Alliance Defending Freedom, released a statement from former Connecticut high school runner Chelsea Miller.
"It's discouraging that the court ruled to dismiss my right to compete on a level playing field,” Miller wrote. “No girl should have to settle into her starting blocks knowing that, no matter how hard she works, she doesn't have a fair shot at victory."
The plaintiffs will now challenge the ruling in the U.S. Court of Appeals.
