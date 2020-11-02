HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – With just one day until Election Day, there are concerns about the speed with which the U.S. Postal Service is processing mail-in ballots.
As a result of those concerns, a federal judge intervened.
A U.S. postal distribution facility in Hartford is one of the busiest centers in Connecticut. Like ones all over the country it has been mandated to use the “express mail network,” which guarantees delivery in one to two days.
A federal judge on Sunday ordered the USPS to mandate “extraordinary measures” to address the slowdown of ballot processing in key states.
All ballots that stay local are required to be processed and delivered to local post offices the same day they arrive or the next morning at the latest.
The order came as the postal service’s delivery performance in the days before the election became a point of contention, especially in battleground states where thousands of voters have been mailing ballots because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the order, the USPS must send a memo to processing plant managers and division directors saying the extraordinary measures must be put in place to ensure delivery of every ballot possible by the cutoff time on Election Day, Nov. 3.
In Connecticut, absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day, not postmarked.
That meant as of Monday, it was too late to mail one.
Every community has a secure ballot drop box at town hall. Voters can take their absentee ballots there or vote at the polls on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.