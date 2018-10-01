There’s a setback on plans to build a third casino in Connecticut.
A federal judge has ruled the state and the tribes can't force gaming regulators to approve changes.
Those changes are needed if the tribes want to operate a joint casino in East Windsor.
The old Showcase Cinema has been torn down in East Windsor where the tribes have already started getting permits for a third casino.
While the tribes are desperately trying to save jobs and revenue, now that MGM has opened its casino in neighboring Springfield, but a federal court ruling puts the plans on hold.
"This is a step back and but we will reconnoiter and see what we can do to get this figured out,” said Democratic Senator Tim Larson, of East Hartford.
It’s a complicated process, but the bottom line is the tribes have an agreement with the state, which means they give more than $300 million a year from slots at their two casinos, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun.
A third casino would not be built on tribal land, and the concern is it could violate the terms of their agreement.
State lawmakers approved legislation this year allowing a third casino, but only if the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) give permission.
The tribes said "we are obviously disappointed with the court's ruling and are currently reviewing our options."
Senator Larson isn't giving up. He said he plans to re-introduce legislation, leaving the BIA out of this.
“This is about protecting Connecticut jobs. I think we’re losing $6 to $7 million a week with the MGM franchise in Massachusetts right over our border and that scares me,” Larson said.
The tribes agree they are losing money, but the exact amount won't be known for months.
Connecticut's attorney general is not on board with leaving gaming regulators out, saying “it’s been consistent in its advice that a third casino should not be allowed to operate unless the BIA approves amendment."
Senator Larson plans to reintroduce legislation, but whether it will be supported remains to be seen.
In the meantime, the empty lot in East Windsor will stay that way.
