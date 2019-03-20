NEW BRITAIN (WFSB) - A federal lawsuit has been filed against Central Connecticut State University and its police department after a sexual assault allegation.
According to university officials, the school was notified on Wednesday that a civil complaint has been filed in U.S. District Court related to the alleged sexual assault and harassment of a female CCSU police officer by members of the CCSU Police Department.
The alleged sexual assault was committed by Officer Curtis Lollar.
Lolar was fired from the department in Sep. 2018.
The chief administrative officer, Richard Bachoo, was placed on paid leave at the time of the investigation.
According to the initial report, Bachoo knew about the complaint, and so did Chief Gregory Sneed.
Sneed kept his job with the department.
The University and several police officers were named in the lawsuit.
To read the full lawsuit, click here.
CCSU president Zulma Toro released a statement that reads in part, "We are limited as to what we can share related to the pending lawsuit, but I do want to express my concern and surprise by some new sexual misconduct accusations against CCSU police officers. We are reviewing the new allegations and will promptly investigate them."
Toro's statement continued, "There are other claims in the lawsuit that reiterate findings made by both our independent investigators and the review conducted by a law enforcement expert, and we took immediate action last fall to rectify many of them. The actions included the firing of Police Officer Curtis Lollar and changing the line of reporting of the police department to me. I also put new leadership in place in the Office of Diversity & Equity as we move forward to reengineer that office, in addition to the Office of Human Resources. Sexual harassment training was increased and new policies and procedures related to discipline and background checks were implemented. We also hired three new police officers, added staff, and increased the department’s budget."
Finally Toro stated, "As facts are confirmed, I will take immediate action to protect our students, our faculty, and the entire Central family."
An independent investigation into the alleged sexual assault and harassment began in the summer of 2018.
The report called the department a "fraternity-like" environment.
To read the full report, click here.
