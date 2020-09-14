WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Certification for the federal Lost Wages Assistance program opened on Monday to all claimants.
Connecticut Department of Labor commissioner Kurt Westby provided updates on the program Monday.
He said the program was extended for another week for a total of six weeks of benefits. The program gives an additional $300 per week benefit for eligible claimants who were unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19.
“We urge claimants to self-certify for Lost Wages Assistance," Westby said. "It will offer much-needed additional assistance to our unemployed workforce. Connecticut was just approved for another week of assistance for a total of six weeks, but this program is only a temporary one. FEMA will end it once available federal funding is exhausted.”
New unemployment claimants and existing state and extended benefits claimants are required to self-certify. Existing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants have already self-certified and do not need to do anything to receive the additional benefit.
A total of six weeks of Lost Wages Assistance will be paid in addition to regular unemployment weekly benefits and will be retroactive to the claim week beginning July 26, 2020. It will also be available for claim weeks beginning Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2020.
Claimants will receive the supplemental benefit in several payments. The first payment of $300 is expected to be disbursed to claimants beginning Sept. 17, 2020, with the remainder of retroactive payments following in two or three separate payments.
The program is expected to provide $375M additional unemployment benefits to Connecticut claimants.
The state Department of Labor said it will continue to release updates as they become available on the CTDOL Federal Supplements webpage here and will send them directly to anyone who signs up for information to your inbox on the agency website.
