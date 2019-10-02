GROTON, CT (WFSB) – Local farmers in southeast Connecticut are cultivating a new generation of “fresh” customers, from Groton schools.
The highly acclaimed “Farm to School” program is growing thanks to federal help.
Fourth graders at Charles Barnum Elementary School in Groton are discussing the stages of plant life, which they know well in the own school garden.
The plants they now have started as baby seeds.
“It’s a really fun experience to be able to try new things, like the one time I tried some kale and it was really good,” said Lilly, a fourth grader.
Now mature plants, students sampled for the first time their own grown veggies thanks to the Farm to School program.
The federal program thanks to Congressman Joe Courtney is expanding into the Thompson and Putnam school districts with $81,000 in federal funding.
“Being locally sourced, I know the farms, I know the farmers, and it’s the least we can do for our families,” said Ernie Koschmieder, Director of Food Services in Groton.
This year, Groton schools are being served apples, watermelons, and beans from the Whittle Farm nearby in Mystic, a five-generation family-run farm.
“When they get it from us, they know exactly where it came from. We’re right down the road and it’s not coming from some warehouse in Hartford,” said Phil Whittle, farm manager.
