(WFSB) - States are beginning to re-open and loosen restrictions that have been in place for weeks.
While the federal reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, is optimistic the U.S. economy will start bouncing back, he cautioned we won't fully recover until there's a vaccine.
Powell spoke with CBS News.
He said everyone's big concern is seeing a second wave of COVID-19.
If there isn't a second wave, he believes we'll start seeing the economy recover, steadily, through the second half of the year.
Powell warned that coming back too soon could reverse the progress that’s been made the past few months.
Two weeks after Texas began re-opening, the state reported its highest number of deaths late-last week and, had its highest number of new cases on Saturday.
"The reason that cases have gone down and are declining is because people have been in their homes and not in their businesses and not out among crowds,” Powell said.
In addition to the vaccine, Powell believes the economy won't fully recover until people become more comfortable resuming normal activities, including, going out to restaurants and traveling.
One big change, and some semblance of normalcy, is some sporting events taking place.
Next month, the Travelers Championship will happen at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. However, it’ll be without spectators.
"We are getting very creative,” said Nathan Grube, tournament director, Travelers Championship. "It will look like nothing you have ever seen, I will say that. It will be a made-for-TV event. We are working with the PGA tour as to what that will look like."
Would like to hear Powell's thoughts on why so many of the new cases in New York are among shut-ins.
