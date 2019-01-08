WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State and federal lawmakers are looking into ways to curb the teen trend of "vaping."
Rep. Rosa DeLauro said she is visiting the Celentano Biotech, Health and Medical Magnet School in New Haven to announce the federal Youth Vaping Prevention Act. She said there are also some collaborative efforts coming with schools to prevent minors from using tobacco products.
She'll be at the school at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
DeLauro said the bill would close a federal tax loophole on electronic cigarettes, restrict kid-friendly and addictive flavors and crackdown on deceitful marketing. Age and identity verification methods would also be applied to internet sales.
State Rep. Derek Slap, a Democrat, said he's hoping to address the growing concern during the upcoming state legislative session.
Beforehand, however, he wants to hear from people during a forum Tuesday night at Hall High School in West Hartford.
The state Department of Public Health recently released a youth tobacco survey.
Though cigarette smoking has decreased significantly among Connecticut youth, the DPH said the use of electronic cigarettes and vaping devices continues to increase at an alarming rate.
Slap told Channel 3 that at Tuesday night's forum, people will hear from health and local education officials to determine the scope of the problem.
Then they'll discuss the best way to stem it on the state level.
They'll talk about possibly raising the age to 21 for all tobacco products, passing a vaping tax and use the funds for educational awareness, increasing regulations around internet sales and delivery restrictions, and banning flavors such as cotton candy.
Slap encouraged people to attend the forum, especially students who have seen the problem first-hand.
"What are they seeing in the high school, in the bathroom, in the hallways right?" Slap said. "Because we know it's an epidemic. We want to listen to everyone and find the best solution."
The forum starts at 6:30 p.m. at Hall High School.
