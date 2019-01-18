HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle announced that an agreement has been reached to adopt legislation that will enable federal workers to receive unemployment assistance.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the agreement on Friday and said it was made with Democrats and Republicans in the General Assembly's four caucuses.
In involves a partnership between the state and private banks and credit unions.
“Connecticut’s business community is stepping up to the plate to help our state’s citizens, who through no fault of their own are finding themselves unable to pay for essential bills to support their families,” Lamont said. “This is an innovative partnership, and I want to commend the banks who are working with our administration to provide this assistance. I also want to thank the bipartisan leadership in our state legislature for working in good faith to come to an agreement and adopt the legislation needed to put this program into action.”
The legislation is in the draft process and will be released as soon as it's finalized, Lamont said.
Non-essential workers and essential federal workers who are required to report to work without pay will be able to obtain interest-free loans provided by the banks or credit unions and backed by the state. The initial loans will afford impacted employees up to one month’s net pay, capped at $5,000. In the event that the shutdown continues, participating banks and the state will work with impacted employees to provide more funds.
Anyone interested in the loans should contact their bank or credit union to determine whether it intends to participate in the program. If it is not, loans may also be available through a bank or credit union other than employees’ usual financial institution.
Earlier this week, Lamont announced that Webster Bank was among those that agreed to provide the loans.
“Within the limits of state authority, it is imperative we do all we can for these federal workers who are being victimized by President Trump’s extreme and irrational policy,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney.
"I applaud the governor for thinking outside of the box and developing a collaborative approach to assist workers who are facing challenging times,” said Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano. “Uniting state and private sector efforts is an inventive way to achieve our shared goal of helping federal employees most in need. I appreciate the governor’s work to unite lawmakers on both sides of the aisle behind this solution. I also congratulate him on his openness to working with Connecticut businesses that are eager to help Connecticut residents.”
