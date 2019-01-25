WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Friday marked another difficult day for the 800,000 federal workers affected by the partial government shutdown.
It's the second payday that they missed.
The longest shutdown in history is close to entering its sixth week at day 35.
Lawmakers don't appear to be any closer to reaching a deal that would reopen the government.
President Donald Trump suggested a pro-rated down payment to start paying for his proposed border security wall. However, most Democrats remain firmly against it.
"How ludicrous it is that this government is shut down over a promise the President of the United States couldn't keep," shouted Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado.
"We have to have a wall in order to have border security," Trump said. "You cannot have border security without a wall."
Meanwhile, government workers such as Christopher Scofield said they've been forced to pick up second jobs.
After 8 hours of work at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, he works another shift driving the zamboni at a Simsbury rink.
"Prioritizing what bills have to be paid, whether we can afford to get oil for the house to heat it, whether I can pay my car lease, whether we can get the mortgage on time," Scofield listed.
In addition to affecting the livelihood of federal workers, Scofield said the shutdown is also impacting safety.
"One of the things that is being compromised is the inspectors who do ride along with airlines," he said. "They do the certification checks on pilots and other airlines. Right now, that's not being done."
Aviation workers picketed at Bradley Thursday night to alert the public to the potential security risks of the shutdown.
Hundreds of thousands of workers like Scofield have been the collateral damage of the situation.
In Washington, lawmakers worked into Thursday evening to seek a compromise. However, those talks fell short.
"The longer this drags on, you can definitely see a decline in my morale, but in the morale of my other colleagues," Scofield said.
The Senate rejected two proposals to reopen the government.
Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado must not be aware that a majority of people feel there is a crisis at our southern border and that he is part of the problem as well. Regarding paychecks for workers, in Connecticut, union workers which are a special interest group of Democrats have received over 40% in salary increases over the last 10+ years while non-union employees have received less than 10% during that same timeframe. The non-union employees have also had more taken out of their pay to cover benefits while the Democrats special interest union employees have not had to pay the same share. The Democrat biased media has never once ran a story about that and it's been going on for over ten years now, forcing more employees into unions which cost the state taxpayer more.
