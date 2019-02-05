(WFSB) -- President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night was very important for federal workers.
After going weeks without a paycheck, things are finally getting back to normal for them, but there are fears of déjà vu if the border security debate doesn’t end.
Thousands were watching on air and online Tuesday night.
The Channel 3 Facebook page had hundreds of comments in the first ten minutes of the speech.
Some loved it, some didn’t like it, but for federal workers, many were looking for something positive to ensure another shutdown won’t happen in a matter of days.
On Tuesday night, President Trump said “victory is not winning for our party, victory is winning for our country.”
Air traffic technician Christopher Scofield said he can get behind that statement.
“We’re all working towards the same goal. So I would like to see a sense of unity and compromise from everyone,” Scofield said.
He’s one of more than 800,000 federal workers across the country who are just getting back on their feet after falling victim to the longest government shutdown ever.
“I think there’s a jump in everyone’s step for the moment,” Scofield said.
However, if no border security deal is made in the next 11 days, another shutdown looms.
“We’re getting kind of close to the deadline, let’s see what we can do, let’s come to an agreement and not have another shutdown happen,” Scofield said.
He was hoping to hear a message of unity at the State of the Union and President Trump gave him something hopeful at the beginning of his speech.
“Not a Republican agenda or a Democrat agenda, it’s the agenda of the American people,” President Trump said.
It’s action that Scofield said he needs to see, and later in the speech, with roughly 20 minutes devoted to illegal immigration, the division was evident.
“The proper wall never got built, and I will get it built,” Trump said.
He told leaders they could embrace “vision or vengeance or greatness or gridlock,” and federal workers are feeling caught in the middle yet again.
“We still feel like we’re hostages or pawns in the situation, stuff that is way above our control is dictating what bills we can pay, how our life is living,” Scofield said.
He went on to say he’s cautiously optimistic, but he is preparing his family to ride out another shutdown.
