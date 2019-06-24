NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The City of New Haven celebrated the start of its summer meals program.
The kickoff event happened at 9:30 a.m. Monday at New Haven City Hall.
Mayor Toni Harp was joined by Rep. Rosa DeLauro, other city officials and officials from Hamden.
The summer meals program is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the state Department of Education through New Haven and Hamden public schools.
Officials said the program coincides with summer recess when students who would ordinarily eat at school risk missing meals while school isn't in session.
The program runs from June 24 through Aug. 16 and is available to any New Haven child 18 years old and younger.
This is exactly how you increase the number of people who will be dependent upon government assistance. The democrats like to reward personal irresponsibility for some reason. It may make them feel good to do it, but in the long term it harms society. If we let the people who have children without adequate means of support suffer the consequences for their choices, the problem would subside. Unfortunately, by providing a safety net for their poor behaviors, we just get you more of it in the long run. It is no coincidence that the illegitimacy rate began to increase with the advent of welfare.
