PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Three people were arrested in Plainfield and accused of impersonating FedEx workers and stealing iPhones.
Richard Delossanktoskelly, Waldo Guerro-Perez and Iliana Cruz were charged, according to Plainfield police.
Police said they received a call on Tuesday around 11 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle with New Jersey plates. The vehicle was in the area of Putnam Road in Wauregan.
The caller said two people, later identified as Delossanktoskelly and Cruz, were in the vehicle, which was parked across from a home. They were wearing FedEx shirts, surgical masks and gloves.
Officers made contact them. The suspects claimed their Toyota Corolla overheated and that a friend lived close to their location.
They also denied working for FedEx, despite wearing the company's shirts.
Officers searched the car and found a number of fake Connecticut driver's licenses and two unopened iPhones.
The suspects could not give officers a reason for having those items.
Delossanktoskelly was charged with second-degree forgery, but released on a $10,000 bond.
Later that evening, police were dispatched to a home on Putnam Road for a reported package theft.
The caller told police around 5:15 p.m. that an unknown person bought an iPhone through her Verizon Wireless account back on March 29. The caller believed Verizon had handled the situation.
However, the caller witnessed a man steal a package off her porch and flee into a blue Land Rover with New Jersey plates. The package was believed to have contained an iPhone.
Police swarmed the area.
The Land Rover was spotted on East Main Street. The driver was attempting to get onto Interstate 395.
After police stopped the vehicle, Delossanktoskelly and Cruz were found to be the passengers. Guerrerro-Perez was identified as the driver.
An additional new iPhone was found in the Land Rover.
Guerrerro-Perez was charged with fourth-degree larceny.
Police said that Cruz became angry at the scene and refused to cooperate with officers.
She was arrested for interfering with an officer.
Both Cruz and Guerrerro-Perez were released on $5,000 bonds.
All three suspects were scheduled to face a judge on June 1 in Danielson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.