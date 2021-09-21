(WFSB) -- For those looking for a job, FedEx is hiring.
The company is hosting a virtual hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 23.
FedEx said it needs to fill about 2,000 positions nationwide.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The roles include field operations, transportation, and manufacturing throughout Connecticut.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.